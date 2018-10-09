Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Scott Wagner, Eccella Smiles

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Steve Strum talks to Buzzworthy people about Buzzworthy things. This week, our host Steve talked to Dr. Scott Wagner from Eccella Smiles. Dr. Wagner’s passion for the ever-changing field of dentistry motivates him to take over 100 hours of continued education each year. He’s had the pleasure of studying with some of the world’s leading cosmetic and restorative dentists, including Peter Dawson, Frank Spear, and John Kois. In 2002, Dr. Wagner committed himself to the curriculum at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. LVI is internationally recognized as the premier post-graduate center for the study of advanced cosmetic, restorative, and neuromuscular techniques. With the guidance of some of the greatest minds in dentistry today (Bill Dickerson, Norm Thomas, Sam Kherani, Clayton Chan, Mike Miyasaki, Ron Jackson, Robert Jankelson, and Heidi Dickerson), Dr. Wagner has learned state-of-the-art techniques in a wide range of dental disciplines.

Buzz TV Host Stephen Strum is a Financial Advisor with 20 years’ experience in management and sales leadership, most noteworthy for management of flagship institutions and achievement of large financial goals. Steve has contributed to several charities, educational events, and philanthropic organizations. Steve is a native of South Florida who relocated to Jacksonville in 2005. Steve completed his MBA at Nova Southeastern University, graduating Sigma Beta Delta.