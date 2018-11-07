Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Lacey Salvatore, Haven Horse Ranch

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard Spoke to Lacey Salvatore, of Haven Horse Ranch. Haven Horse Ranch is a non-profit equine-assisted therapeutic riding center located in beautiful Saint Augustine, Florida. Under new management and with a team now led by Lacey Salvatore, we are proud and excited about our new programs that we are offering to provide fun, relaxing, and therapeutic riding with our horses. Our goal at the ranch is to provide the public with a calming place that those who come visit us receive the benefits of horseback riding: whether it be a physical and/or psychological through socialization, companionship, leadership, and just plain fun. We are striving to provide the community with multiple resources for character building that revolves around horses and the ranch lifestyle.

Some of the programs we offer are our equine assisted therapeutic riding for special needs children and adults, western style riding lessons, horse camp, field trips, trail rides, birthday parties, relaxing day retreats, yoga, and hand lead horse rides for the little ones, who aren’t quite big enough to be on the horse by themselves, yet still want to experience horse riding.

We strongly believe that horses have the natural power to change everyone’s lives that they come in contact with and we strive to help people understand that ability they have. Being a non-profit we completely rely on our supporters, volunteers, and the community to help us continue to provide the therapeutic riding. We offer a scholarship for family’s who just can’t afford another bill and that is supported by the public who purchase a riding lesson through Groupon or they have simply donated. No donation is too small whether it is donation of time, product or money. Thank you for taking the time to read about Haven Horse Ranch. I look forward to meeting you.

