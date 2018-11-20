Buzz TV – “5 Minutes With” with Sonya Dunbar, Geriatric Toothfairy

Each week on 5 Minutes With, our host Howard Wolpoff talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week on The Buzz, Howard speaks to Sonya Dunbar, from the Geriatric Tooth Fairy.

“We educate and train the public about the importance of oral care and the link between poor oral care and systemic dieases. With a focus on Alizhemer Diease and since November is Alizhemer Awarness Month and it is directly related to poor oral care. We also provide oral care to home-bound people who can not get to the dentist.”

