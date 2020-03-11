“5 Minutes With” Harold Hobbs II from The Life Insurance Shop

Each week on “5 Minutes With,” our host Howard Wolpoff talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Harold Hobbs II from The Life Insurance Shop.

Harold is a Life and Annuity Insurance Broker who works to help individuals and businesses with life, disability and tax free retirement savings.

To learn more check out lifeinsuranceshop.us.

Howard Wolpoff is a marketing executive with over 25 years of experience helping hundreds of businesses create profitable solutions to drive sales, attract and maintain customers, and build a solid corporate brand. He has helped launch three businesses: Chelsea Piers Sports and Entertainment, the Brooklyn Cyclones minor league baseball team and GRIDIRONNOW.COM, the premier site for SEC football. He returns as a host of Buzz TV’s “5 Minutes With” where he interviews local business owners and leaders. Born and raised in New York City, Howard moved to Jacksonville in 2007. He is married with three children and earned his MBA in Marketing from Fordham University. You can learn more at https://www.findnewrevenue.com/optin34984692.