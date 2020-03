Each week on “Biz Buzz,” our host David Sillick talks to business experts in the community. This week he sits down with Robin Peters from the Firehouse Subs Foundation.

The Firehouse Subs Foundation is a 501 c 3 non profit charity started by Firehouse Subs co-founders, Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen with the mission of providing funding to support life saving capabilities of first responders.

To learn more check out FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.