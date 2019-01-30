BUZZ TV – “Ask the Attorney” with Diana Johnson, Johnson and Lufrano, P.A.

Every week on Ask the Attorney, our host Brittany Shaw asks Attorneys the questions that are buzzing around our heads. This week, Brittany talks to Dianna Johnson from Johnson and Lufrano, P.A.

ohnson and Lufrano, P.A. is a full service criminal defense firm, handling juvenile, misdemeanor, and felony cases from arrest through appeal. The firm’s attorneys are also available to assist with trial support and research consulting.

What makes your company unique?: We are the only defense firm in the 4th Circuit (Duval, Clay, and Nassau) with an attorney board certified in both areas of criminal defense. The firm’s attorneys are certified by The Florida Bar as experts in their respective areas; Matthew Lufrano is a Board Certified Expert in Criminal Trial Law and Diana L. Johnson is a Board Certified Expert in Criminal Appellate Law.

To learn more, please visit http://www.jaxcriminaldefenseattorney.com

Buzzworthy Events Host Brittany Shaw was born and raised here in Jacksonville.

Brittany began her pursuit for her Career in Marketing with a focus in Sport at UNF and began her journey at Buzz Media to take it to the next level in 2018.

A former NFL Cheerleader for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Brittney values uniting our community through involvement awareness of events happening around the 904. Brittany knows Jacksonville and has a passion for our community. She strives to keep Jax informed on the latest Buzzworthy Events and details so you don’t miss out on them!