Business Name: Nutritional Roots

First Name: Justin

Last Name: Root

Website: nutritionalroots.com

Address: 11250 Old Saint Augustine Road, STE 15159

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32257

About Us: Nutritional Roots is a plant-based wellness company. We complete the plant-based diet with premium supplements and essential oils. Founded by a plant-based medical doctor, our products are rooted in Dr. Todd J. Pesek’s decade of clinical experience with plant-based nutrition.