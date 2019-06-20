Business Profile PACE Center for Girls, Inc.

Business Name: PACE Center for Girls, Inc.

First Name: Matthew

Last Name: Parks

Website: http://www.pacecenter.org

Address: 6745 Philips Industrial Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us:

Pace began in 1985 with one Center in Jacksonville, Florida serving 10 girls. Today PACE includes 21 Centers throughout Florida that serve over 3,000 girls each year and Pace has changed the life trajectory of over 40,000 girls since its inception. Pace began as a community response to the realization that girls involved with the justice system were either being placed in programs designed for boys or placed further into the system for their own protection. There were no effective alternatives. Started by Vicki Burke and guided by the research-based recommendations which called for gender responsive programming, Pace created a new alternative to institutionalization or incarceration for girls.

Pace is now recognized as a national model for reducing recidivism and improving school success, employment and self-sufficiency amongst girls by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Children’s Defense Fund, National Mental Health Association, National Council on Crime and Delinquency, and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

The holistic, gender-specific, strength-based, and trauma informed Pace program model addresses the needs of girls and has garnered recognition nationally as one of the most effective programs in the country for keeping girls from entering the juvenile justice system.

Pace currently operates centers throughout Florida.