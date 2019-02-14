Business Name: Powerhouse Realty Inc

First Name: LaToshia

Last Name: Hall

Website: http://[email protected]

Address: 1857 Wells Rd # 213

City: Orange Park

State: FL

Zip: 32073

About Us : We understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a life-changing experience. That’s why our team of highly-seasoned real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all of our clients. We take great pride in the relationships we build and always work relentlessly on the client’s behalf to help them achieve their real estate goals.

Our philosophy is simple: clients come first. We pledge to be in constant communication with our clients, keeping them fully informed throughout the entire buying or selling process. We believe that if you’re not left with an amazing experience, we haven’t done our job. We don’t measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of our clients.