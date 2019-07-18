Business Profile Real Estate Talk Zelda

Business Name: Real Estate Talk Zelda

First Name: Zelda

Last Name: Greenberg

Website: http://www.ZeldaGreenberg.com and http://www.GoZelda.com

Address: 123 Forest Spring Drive

City: Ponte Vedra

State: FL

Zip: 32081

About Us: “Real Estate Talk Zelda” is a podcast available thru iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify, and your favorite podcast app. Each week Zelda interviews a guest about real estate and Homelife topics. Zelda releases a new episode every Tuesday. We’ve covered topics like home inspections, adding curb appeal, estate planning, where to keep the pets when having an open house, hurricane insurance, home staging, and even how to create a happy harmonious home. We are always looking for interesting guests that have professional knowledge about real estate topics and Homelife to appear on the show.