Business Profile Real Estate Talk Zelda

Business Name: Real Estate Talk Zelda
First Name: Zelda
Last Name: Greenberg
Website: http://www.ZeldaGreenberg.com and http://www.GoZelda.com
Address: 123 Forest Spring Drive
City: Ponte Vedra
State: FL
Zip: 32081
About Us: “Real Estate Talk Zelda” is a podcast available thru iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify, and your favorite podcast app. Each week Zelda interviews a guest about real estate and Homelife topics. Zelda releases a new episode every Tuesday. We’ve covered topics like home inspections, adding curb appeal, estate planning, where to keep the pets when having an open house, hurricane insurance, home staging, and even how to create a happy harmonious home. We are always looking for interesting guests that have professional knowledge about real estate topics and Homelife to appear on the show.