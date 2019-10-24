Business Profile Sally Dark Rides

Business Name: Sally Dark Rides
First Name: John
Last Name: Wood
Website: sallydarkrides.com
Address: 745 West Forsyth St
City: JACKSONVILLE
State: FL
Zip: 32204
About Us: Recognized as the worldwide leader for turn-key dark rides, Sally specializes in building destination-quality attractions for regional parks around the world. Founded in 1977, Sally began as an animatronic production company to help market corporate brands in a unique and entertaining way. Since then, the company has evolved into the lead designer and manufacturer of the most successful dark rides around the world. Sally’s services include custom ride design, special effects, animatronics, scenic fabrication, media integration, control systems, project management, and installation. For more information visit sallydarkrides.com