Business Profile Sensory Towne

Sensory Towne

Kimberly Belzer

http://www.sensorytowne.com

8380 Baymeadows Road Suite 6

Jacksonville, FL. 32256

Sensory Towne is a cutting edge interactive inclusive kids gym that provides services for all children whether they are walking, crawling, scooting or in a wheelchair. We have interactive floors, rolling slides, sensory houses, swings for all children, foam pit and ball pit, rock walls, chill spa and bubble tubes, fiber optics, vibration and sound. We offer open play passes, memberships, music and movement class, kids yoga, sensory art, kids dance class. All our classes are adaptable for all abilities.