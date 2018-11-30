Business Profile Murray Hill Theatre

band-Tenth-Avenue-North-at-mht-with-confetti.jpg

The Murray Hill Theatre is a designated historic landmark that was built in 1947 as a single screen movie theatre. It showed movies for nearly 50 years before the neighborhood declined and the doors were shut. In 1995 Tony Nasrallah bought the dilapidated building with a vision of turning it into a unique music venue. The building was transformed into an all-ages live music venue that features faith-based and positive artists.

The renovation of the theatre had a huge positive effect on what was then a struggling area and, thanks to the success of the theatre, the Murray Hill neighborhood is now one of Jacksonville’s newest hot spots.

Currently in their 24th year, the theatre has been bringing in national & local artists of diverse musical styles including pop, rock, rap, hip-hop, metal, acoustic, jazz, country, worship & more. The theatre is operated by a non-profit, volunteer run organization. It is their goal to have a positive influence on the patrons, artists and volunteers that have kept the theatre rockin’ for nearly a quarter of a century. The Murray Hill Theatre is the longest running independent live music venue in Jacksonville.

