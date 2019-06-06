Business ProfileGotham City Limit

Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):

More than just a comic book store, Gotham City Limit opened it’s doors in January 2018! Gotham City Limit is Jacksonville’s premier location for comic books, collectibles, toys and more. We opened our doors to our new location in January 2018 and are excited to cater to the needs of all super hero or villain fanatics. Our upmost goal is to connect comic book fans with their favorite characters through comics and more! We also pride ourselves on being in the know with latest comic news and offer a large selection of comic books from the DC and Marvel universe and more. With games, apparel, toys, collectibles, household items, action figures and much more, we are your one-stop shop for anything and everything super hero and villain related. Recently voted Best New Business by Bold City Best, we are a retail shop centered around high quality products and service! We sell comics and so much more!