Business Profile River Garden Senior Services

River Garden is a not-for-profit, mission-driven care center in Jacksonville, ranked #1 in Florida by US News & World Report, and a proud recipient of many awards in our scope of service. River Garden caters to seniors, offering rehabilitative care, adult day programs, independent living and long-term care. They also have a specialized home health care agency.

Over 72 years ago River Garden began as a small, residential care home in Riverside serving just a handful of elderly Jewish seniors. In 1990, the agency moved to a Mandarin location right near I-295 and Old Saint Augustine Road. The 40-acre campus sets back off the road, so you really need to come in the tree-lined drive to discover what’s there.

Today, River Garden serves approximately 300 senior adults and provides a full continuum of care.