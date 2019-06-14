Business Profile River Garden Senior Services

River Garden Senior Services
Kari
Bell
[email protected]
904-260-1818
http://www.rivergarden.org
11401 Old St. Augustine Road
Jacksonville
FL
32258
Select One Category :Community
Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):River Garden is a not-for-profit, mission-driven care center in Jacksonville, ranked #1 in Florida by US News & World Report, and a proud recipient of many awards in our scope of service. River Garden caters to seniors, offering rehabilitative care, adult day programs, independent living and long-term care. They also have a specialized home health care agency.
Over 72 years ago River Garden began as a small, residential care home in Riverside serving just a handful of elderly Jewish seniors. In 1990, the agency moved to a Mandarin location right near I-295 and Old Saint Augustine Road. The 40-acre campus sets back off the road, so you really need to come in the tree-lined drive to discover what’s there.
Today, River Garden serves approximately 300 senior adults and provides a full continuum of care.
TMP_9613-400×246.jpg
20180824_121030.jpg
frontsign20180829_082736.jpg
I want to be on Buzz TV:1

