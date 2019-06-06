Business ProfileWild Taproot

By
admin2018
-
Business Name:Wild Taproot
First Name (Owner/Contact):Libby
Last Name:Jennison
Email:[email protected]
Phone:310-292-8366
Website:wildtaproot.com
Address:10183 Golf Club Drive
City:Jacksonville
State:FL
Zip:32256
Select One Category :Health
Please provide a description about your business (At least 200 words):Wild Taproot is an edited range of small-batch botanical beauty products and herbal medicinals. With both eyes on long-term health and beauty, I formulate only with plants, oils, and clays to ensure that daily exposure to personal grooming products and health aids is a healthful practice, not a harmful one. In addition to the daily exposure of products, there is also the daily exposure to our routines. Wild Taproot, as a brand, encourages folks to ritualize daily routines. Not only does this turn habit into pleasure, but it also grounds us in the wisdom and steady rhythm of consistency.
File Upload (LOGO):3bntt1g.png
File Upload (up to 3 photos):Small-Batch-Beauty_UnicornTears-3.jpg
Small-Batch-Beauty_QuietWomanWashingGrains-3.jpg
Small-Batch-Beauty_MarigoldBraids-2.jpg
I want to be on Buzz TV:1

