Business ProfileWild Taproot

Wild Taproot is an edited range of small-batch botanical beauty products and herbal medicinals. With both eyes on long-term health and beauty, I formulate only with plants, oils, and clays to ensure that daily exposure to personal grooming products and health aids is a healthful practice, not a harmful one. In addition to the daily exposure of products, there is also the daily exposure to our routines. Wild Taproot, as a brand, encourages folks to ritualize daily routines. Not only does this turn habit into pleasure, but it also grounds us in the wisdom and steady rhythm of consistency.