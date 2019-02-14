Haven Horse Ranch

Business Name: Havwn Horse Ranch

First Name: Lacey

Last Name: Salvatore

Website: http://www.havenhorseranch.org

Address: 7333 County Road 208

City: Saint Augustine

State: FL

Zip: 32092

About Us : We are a non-for-profit that works with special needs children and adults on horse back. Teaching them to safely interact with horses and help improve their life in any shape or form. We offer trail rides, events, horse camps, and special needs horse camp. Meeting new people and helping them safely understand horses and how they can benefit everyone they come in contact with is our main goal whether it be physical or psychological benefits. Our goal is to create a place where not only the general public can enjoy but also those with disabilities can have a fun safe place to be and relax.