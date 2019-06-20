Home & Garden TV: Mike Hagel of Watson Realty

On Home & Garden TV, Wally Conway searches for the best realtors in the business to talk homes, design, and lifestyle. Today Wally sat down with Mike Hagel of Watson Realty.

Mike Hagel is a general realtor specializing in buyers and seller’s of homes, condos, and land in and around Amelia Island and Nassau County. Additionally, Hagel assists homeowners and businesses in handling their insurance claim after a disaster. He has over 15 years of experience in the new home construction industry, a skillset most realtors don’t have.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

