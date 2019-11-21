Home & Garden TV with Glen Hamilton from Coldwell Banker Vanguard

Today on the Home and Garden show, Wally sits down with Glen Hamilton from Coldwell Banker Vanguard. Your Real Estate expert for waterfront and luxury homes in Northeast Florida. Whether your idea of a waterfront lifestyle is kayaking, boating, fishing or just enjoying a beautiful sunset, Glen can find the right home for you or help you work with a great custom builder to make your dream a reality. If you are looking to sell your luxury home on the water, Glen knows how to get the best value for your unique property. Being a US Naval Academy Alumnus, Glen knows the special needs of our active duty military and retired veterans and goes out of his way to make their transitions easier.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

