Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Tiffany Howard and Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Steve and Tiffany talks with Andre Lapar from Jacksonville Party Company and a couple of his spooky assistants, Lori and Dawn.

Andre comes on the show to talk about the new halloween event, Fear Trails. For five nights only, you, family, and friends can experience the haunted trails located at Amelia Shotgun Sports.

To learn more, visit https://feartrails.com.