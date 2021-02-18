“Jacksonville Buzz” with Joe Bowers, Nicole Jennings, and Anne Urban

Each week on “Jacksonville Buzz,” our hosts sit down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Our hosts Adrienne Houghton and Susan St.Denis are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne and Susan talk with Joe Bowers, Nicole Jennings, and Anne Urban.

Party Shack is a local company that manufactures portable hospitality solutions for NFL, college football, PGA Tour, NASCAR, concerts & festivals. To learn more, visit https://partyshackusa.com.

Tailor Made Events is a woman social & corporate event management firm offering personalized services to corporations, public organizations, and the everyday individual. To learn more, visit http://www.tailormadeeventsllc.com.

Short Company Description: Tailor Made Events, is a woman social & corporate event management firm offering personalized services to corporations, public organizations, and the everyday individual.

Give a brief description on what you would like to discuss on the show.: New normal for events and pivoting to outdoor social distance events.

What makes your company unique?: Our customer focused approach offering customizable options in Planning and Design.

How do you define success?: Success in events is the wow expression on my clients face entering their event. Overall success is building a business brand that will build generational wealth and the knowledge I pass down to my daughter & son.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Working with non profits and organizations that give back to youth.

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: Keeping social media updated with content and staying engaged.

Desination Planning is a full service meeting and event planning company that also has two sister companies: Florida Wedding Supplies and Jacksonville Event Rentals. To learn more, visit https://www.destinationplanning.com

Short Company Description: Full service meeting and event planning company that also has two sister companies: Florida Wedding Supplies and Jacksonville Event Rentals.

What makes your company unique?: Our experience, our talented staff, our unique and expansive inventory, our design team, our venue management services, and so much more!

How do you define success?: Loving what you do and getting paid to do it! Sharing your experiences with others and watching them grow. Staying alive in a Covid year!

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: I serve on many organization boards and love to help them with their fund raising efforts. I am a member of three organizations that primary purpose is to raise funds for charities in the community: Menninak, Ponte Vedra Women’s Club and Southside Businessmen’s Club

What is your biggest marketing challenge in your business: Affording the fees to properly market us. Figuring out the best means to target the right client cost effectively.