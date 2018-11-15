Nightlife Pics – December

December 19 (and every Wednesday night)
Trivia Night Live
Ruby Beach Brewing Co.
https://www.rubybeachbrewing.com
The new Ruby Beach Brewing Co. in Jax beach has plenty of comfort food … and plenty of taps of beer! Come enjoy Trivia Night Live, the best in trivia entertainment, every Wednesday night.
December 7th
LIVE MUSIC every Friday night
Island Girl Cigar Bar in Ponte Vedra
http://islandgirlcigarbar.com/ponte-vedra/
Mystic Dino will be featured December 9th. Enjoy live music and drink specials every Friday Night from 8-midnight at Jacksonville’s premier cigar lounge.
December 29
The Grass is Dead
1904 Music Hall
https://www.1904musichall.com
The Grass is Dead presents Grateful Dead music … with a Bluegrass kick. Enjoy The Grass is Dead at the acoustically cozy 1904 Music Hall.
December 28
PASSAFIRE w/ special guest El Dub
Surfer The Bar
http://surferthebar.com/live-music/
Celebrating their sixth album release “Longshot”, come enjoy this band’s eclectic mix of hard rock and reggae with a dab of hiphop.