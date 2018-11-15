Nightlife Pics – December

December 19 (and every Wednesday night)

Trivia Night Live

Ruby Beach Brewing Co.

https://www.rubybeachbrewing.com

The new Ruby Beach Brewing Co. in Jax beach has plenty of comfort food … and plenty of taps of beer! Come enjoy Trivia Night Live, the best in trivia entertainment, every Wednesday night.



December 7th

LIVE MUSIC every Friday night

Island Girl Cigar Bar in Ponte Vedra

http://islandgirlcigarbar.com/ponte-vedra/

Mystic Dino will be featured December 9th. Enjoy live music and drink specials every Friday Night from 8-midnight at Jacksonville’s premier cigar lounge.

December 29

The Grass is Dead

1904 Music Hall

https://www.1904musichall.com

The Grass is Dead presents Grateful Dead music … with a Bluegrass kick. Enjoy The Grass is Dead at the acoustically cozy 1904 Music Hall.



December 28

PASSAFIRE w/ special guest El Dub

Surfer The Bar

http://surferthebar.com/live-music/

Celebrating their sixth album release “Longshot”, come enjoy this band’s eclectic mix of hard rock and reggae with a dab of hiphop.