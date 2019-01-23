Buzz TV – “On a Mission” with Rick Ducharme,First Coast No More Homeless Pets

Each week on On a Mission, our host Penny Kievet talks to people who are helping the community around them in Jacksonville. This week, Penny talks to Rick Ducharme from First Coast No More Homeless Pets.

I founded FCNMHP in 2001 and incorporated a year later. Each year we help more than 90,000 dogs and cats and the people that love them. FCNMHP employs around 125 full time team members including 21 veterinarians to provide 20,000+ spay/neuter surgeries each year as well as see around 200 clients each day, 7 days a week in our low cost veterinary hospitals. In addition to being the largest nonprofit animal hospital in the SE we act as a safety net hospital for pets and their owners in our community to ensure that no pet dies due to economic euthanasia.

