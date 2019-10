Each week on “On a Mission” we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, Penny talks to Becky Hamilton from St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry. St. Philip Neri Animal Ministry is a non-profit outreach of St. Philip Neri Ecumenical Church, a non-denominational church that welcomes pets and humans of all faiths. To learn more, visit https://spnanimalministry.org