Phase Eight presenting a second weekend of Exit Strategy

Phase Eight Theater Company is presenting an encore performance of Exit Strategy by Ike Holter this weekend.

Rehearsed and performed entirely via Zoom, the hopes and frustrations of the characters parallel those of educators confronting the realities of 2020’s shutdowns, shifts to remote learning, and re-openings.

Directed by Samantha Corbitt and stage managed by Arianna Rodriguez, the cast features Christopher Watson, Brooks Anne Meierdierks, Jason Collins, Juan Unzueta, Deltoiya Goodman, Erica Villanueva and Tekell Parker.