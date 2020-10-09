“From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite” with Dinah Coleman-Mason

Each week on “From the Sea Suite To the C-Suite,” our host Nick Howland talks to veterans who have successfully transitioned from active duty to the business world. This week, Nick sat down with Dinah Coleman-Mason from Dinahsty’s Mediation & Consulting.

Dinah has been a mediator for over 16 years and her background in Family Counseling and Civil Law brings a holistic approach to families seeking help with parental plans and divorce mediation. Her background in teaching Administrative and Construction Law allows her to have a different perspective as an Arbitrator.

This episode is sponsored by The Fire Watch, Northeast Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide. They are uniting our War Fighters and allies to swiftly activate local assets, stand watch, and build a life-saving network. To date, no city, county, or state has systemically reduced its veteran suicide rate. This effort is the first of its kind in the country.