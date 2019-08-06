The Jacksonville Buzz with Stacie & Payton Southall with Girls On The Run

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz, Adrienne Houghton talks to buzz worthy people about buzz worthy things. This week, Adrienne is joined by Stacie & Payton Southall with Girls On The Run. Girls on the Run is a life-changing, non-profit program dedicated to inspiring elementary and middle school girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. Each lesson is led by trained volunteer coaches that guide and mentor the girls. To learn more, visit http://www.gotrnefl.org.