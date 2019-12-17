The Jacksonville Buzz with Saif Kareem from TriStallion Productions

Welcome to the Jacksonville BUZZ, the newest lifestyle and entertainment guide on eating, drinking, playing and living it up in the Bold City. Expert hosts Adrienne Houghton and our Buzz Correspondent, Steve Strum are a delight to watch, treating viewers to fascinating guests, laugh-till-you-cry moments and insider tips on enhancing every aspect of your life on the First Coast. Today, Adrienne talks to Saif Kareem from TriStallion Productions. TriStallion Productions is a startup company based in North East Florida, contains highly passionate team of International Young professionals in storytelling via There categories of: Filmmaking, Fashion, and Sports. Making it the First and only team of it’s kind uniting seasoned true leaders from all over the world with such unique elements to produce very unique projects. To learn more, visit https://tristallion.com.