TrailMark Hosting 4th Annual Conquer the Trails 5K Run/Walk on Feb. 27

Join TrailMark for Conquer the Trails 5K on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The race starts at 9 a.m. Pre-race opens at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to Fur Sisters – Furever Urs Rescue.

TrailMark is partnering with JTF Racing, a professional, full service race timing and race organizing company, for the Conquer the Trails 5K.

The 5K will start and finish near the TrailMark Welcome Center, winding through the community’s paved trails along the way. The family-friendly event is open to the public.

TrailMark is a unique community in St. Johns County, combining the best of neighborhood living with a nature-first approach, with miles of trails, parkland, wetlands and oak groves.

Fur Sisters – Furever Urs Rescue is a nonprofit organization that saves dogs from overcrowded shelters and other urgent situations. The volunteer-run, foster-based rescue provides all veterinary care and everything needed to care for the dog until adopted. Fur Sisters has found wonderful forever homes for more than 1,000 dogs since the rescue was founded in 2016.

Visit conquerthetrails.org to register for the 5K. Entry fees are $25 for the first 50 to register, $30 for adults, $20 for children 12 and under, and $35 on race day. Race packets may be picked up at the TrailMark Welcome Center beginning at 8 a.m. on race day.

TrailMark is located five miles west of the I-95/International Golf Parkway exit #323 on Pacetti Road. The address is 805 TrailMark Drive, St. Augustine, Fla. 32092.

To register for the race, visit http://www.conquerthetrails.org. To learn more about TrailMark, visit TrailMarkLiving.com or follow TrailMark on Facebook.