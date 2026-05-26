Finding Your Frequency with Armand Rosamilia of Armand Rosamilia

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our hosts, Grace Hooks with Armand Rosamilia.

Armand Rosamilia

Author

Website Address: https://armandrosamilia.com



Short company description:

Full-time crime thriller author

What makes you unique?

Not many people are able to make an actual living writing and publishing fiction books

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

I love to hear people’s stories and what they’re going through or what they’ve gone through

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

A lasting legacy of good stories for generations to come

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

anyone creative who is able to do what they love for a living

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