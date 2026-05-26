Finding Your Frequency with Brady & Alyssa Hammond of Living On Vacation

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks spoke with Brady & Alyssa Hammond.

Brady & Alyssa Hammond

Hosts & Producers at Living On Vacation

Website Address: https://www.youtube.com/@livingonvacationTV

Short company description:

My wife and I host and produce a local TV show called “Living on Vacation” that will feature some of Florida’s top attractions. The episodes air dates are as follows (all on ABC25 at noon):

5/30: Kennedy Space Center

6/6: Legoland Florida

6/13: Seaworld Orlando

How do you define success?

Create win-win situations.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

We find that if we’re not growing and learning then we become stagnant and life isn’t as fun nor interesting.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

We hope our show can bring people some light-hearted fun and entertainment in what seems to be an increasingly stressful and difficult world.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

We never thought we’d be hosting a TV show but we do admire Chip & Joanna Gaines who’ve obviously been able to successfully blend real estate with TV in a way that is fun, lucrative, and maintains their family well.