Finding Your Frequency with Daniel Tobias Flint of BLKOPS Foundation

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Brian Sexton, spoke with Daniel Tobias Flint.

Daniel Tobias Flint

Director at BLKOPS Foundation

Website Address: https://www.BLKOPS foundation.org

Short company description:

At BLK-OPS Foundation, we are dedicated to empowering youth in underserved communities through the powerful stories of veterans. By sharing the experiences of Special Operations Forces, we aim to inspire young people and provide them with the tools to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Some of their stories have never been told until now. From the jungles of Laos to the urban streets of Iraq; the plight of minority service-members has just recently become a focal point for the Department of Defense. The demographics of the U.S. Armed Services remain unbalanced in parts of the military, particularly within the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). BLK OPS™ is an unprecedented and exclusive first-hand account on underrepresented veterans who have served in the United States Special Operations Forces (USSOF).

We decided to create this documentary to amplify the stories of those seldom heard. However, to create this content requires a budget and dedicated team to produce. We are alleviating costs by selling this merchandise, to which proceeds will go towards the production of BLK OPS.

How do you define success?

Success isn’t about titles, awards, or status — it’s about living your purpose every day.

For you, that might mean inspiring one more student to see history not as something to memorize, but as something alive and worth preserving.

“If I can light a spark that makes a young person care about the story of those who served — that’s success.”

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Achieving the BLK OPS Road Show Goal at Westside High School The BLK OPS Veterans Day Road Show at Westside High School was a landmark initiative designed to bridge the gap between historical instruction and lived experience. Guided by a clear vision to connect students directly with the legacy of military service, the project aligned with Florida House Bill 1329, which mandates instruction on the significance of Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Vision and Purpose: The objective was to make history tangible by honoring Florida’s own heroes — SFC Alwyn C. Cashe, Jordan J. Corbett, and Arthur “A.C.” Coley — while empowering students to understand the enduring values of service, sacrifice, and citizenship. Planning and Partnership: Execution of this initiative required extensive collaboration with the BLK OPS Foundation, Duval County Public Schools, and local community partners. Together, the team developed a full-day interactive program that integrated seamlessly into the U.S. History curriculum and provided students with authentic, first-hand learning experiences. Execution and Engagement: During the event, each class became a living history environment. Students engaged with veteran speakers, examined historical artifacts, and participated in reflective discussions connecting the past to present-day civic responsibility. Impact and Reflection: The program achieved measurable success in both educational outcomes and community engagement. Students expressed a profound appreciation for veterans and gained a deeper awareness of how individual acts of courage shape national history. For the educator team, it represented a professional milestone and a model for experiential civic education. Legacy and Continuation: The success of the Westside High School event laid the groundwork for expanding the BLK OPS Road Show across Duval County Public Schools in 2026, ensuring the continued growth of veteran-centered learning experiences in Florida classrooms. “We didn’t just teach history that day — we lived it.” — Daniel Tobias Flint, U.S. History Educator & Veteran