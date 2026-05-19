Finding Your Frequency with Daniela Chaparro DeFries

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks, spoke with Daniela Chaparro DeFries.

Daniela DeFries

Messianic Worship Artist

Website Address: https://www.danielachaparrodefries.com/



Short company description:

I am a singer, songwriter. I compose music for The Creator of the Universe. I’ve been studying almost my whole life and I love what my music inspires and brings.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Verifiability, excellence, and the need to be better and do things better, as well as not depend too much on others.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

People to come to the God of Abraham, Isaac and Moses through Yeshua, and be healed, restored and safe

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Shilo Ben Hod and Joshua Aaron for being bold and allowing the Spirit of God to lead Messianic worship and stay faithful and bring an eternal and heavenly atmosphere.