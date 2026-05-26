Finding Your Frequency with Dr. Lee Bryant of Stockton University

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks, with Dr. Lee Bryant.

Dr. Lee Bryant

Assistant Dean at Stockton University

Website Address: www.stockton.edu

Short company description:

Stockton University is a mid-sized, nationally ranked public university located in Galloway, New Jersey, founded in 1969. It is a liberal arts and professional studies institution offering over 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to roughly 9,000+ students, featuring a 2,000-acre residential campus and a new beachfront campus in Atlantic City.

What makes you unique?

Stockton University is one of America’s most distinctive public universities, consistently ranking among the nation’s finest educational institutions. This distinguished university of arts, sciences and professional studies is noted for exceptional program offerings and an interdisciplinary approach to learning, while also providing students with a diverse, high-quality student, faculty and staff population.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

I am inspired by my strong sense of responsibility to those I serve.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

My impact is the same as my legacy, to leave a please stronger and more effective from when I started.