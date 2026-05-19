Finding Your Frequency with Larry DeFoor of CFX Office Technology

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks, spoke with Larry DeFoor.

Larry DeFoor

President of CFX Office Technology

Website Address: https://www.cfxoffice.com/

Short company description:

Office technology. Input and output devices, as well as AI-enhanced document efficiency software.

What is your “why”? What drives you to do what you do every day?

I enjoy interfacing with our team, our partners and meeting new people.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

The commitment to continue our high standards to be the best. To earn the right to be a leader, not by demand but by example. On our team, no one “works for me” they “work with me.”

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

That I was a common-sense person who was fair and honest in my business dealings, always put the interest of the customers first, and set a good example for our team. Also that I was a reliable, good friend.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Not a single individual, but all of my contacts and friends that represent high integrity and who have succeeded against all odds.