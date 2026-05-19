Finding Your Frequency with Michael Sheehan of Sheehan Homestead

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Grace Hooks, spoke with Michael Sheehan.

Michael Sheehan

Owner at Sheehan Homestead LLC

Website Address: https://sheehanhomestead.com

Short company description:

Provide unique experiences and learning opportunities while spreading joy in community. Do this with Critters on Call (mobile petting zoo/goat yoga) and stem on call (stem enrichment/nature school)

How did you get started in your field of work?

We started Sheehan Homestead after reevaluating our careers and life goals. Ann-Marie, a dedicated educator, and Michael, with a background in corporate sales and an Executive MBA, both felt the call to create something more meaningful and personally fulfilling. Inspired by Mike’s EMBA capstone project on ‘Homestead Retreats,’ which aimed to offer a respite from professional burnout, we decided to establish our own small-acre farm. This allowed us to combine our passions—education, animal care, and sustainable living—into a venture that not only serves our community but also aligns with our values and desires for a healthier lifestyle. We believe this is only the beginning as we have a long-term vision that is both broad and deep.

What makes you unique?

One thing that sets Sheehan Homestead apart is our unique blend of education, local community engagement, and the joy of interacting with animals in unexpected places. We specialize in bringing educational and entertaining experiences directly to our customers, whether it’s a goat joining a yoga session or a bunny making a special appearance at a child’s birthday party in a neighborhood where the HOA tightly regulates grass length- let alone pets. This approach not only enriches local events but also supports businesses by increasing foot traffic, catering especially to venues such as ice cream shops or casual community gatherings. Our efforts to integrate agro-tourism with suburban and urban living help in educating the public about sustainability and animal care, making each event we host both fun and informative. This nexus of nature, animals, education, and business underscores our commitment to not just entertain, but to foster a deeper connection between our community and the environment, providing a unique, memorable experience that also supports our entrepreneurial journey in a meaningful, sustainable way.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

In my software life, I was fortunate to lead teams to performance incentive trips in Croatia, London, Aruba, and Montenegro. It involved pushing top performers and raising up our more medium performers. There were clear KPIs and both social and verbal contracts between all team members as far as what was expected of them. Everyone came through well enough to win.