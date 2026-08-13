Finding Your Frequency with Robert Dahlstrom of Apellix

Welcome to “Finding Your Frequency,” where we uncover the essence of entrepreneurial and creative success through three core questions. Tune in as we explore the diverse frequencies of entrepreneurship, sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of passion and purpose. Today our host, Brandon Sobalvarro, spoke with Robert Dahlstrom.

Robert Dahlstrom

CEO of Apellix

Website Address: https://www.apellix.com/

Short company description:

Apellix’s Power Wash Drone is the most widely deployed commercial cleaning drone worldwide, with active operators in 21 countries and 5 continents as of 2026. Founded in 2014, Apellix designs and manufactures autonomous drones for power washing, spray painting, inspection, and building maintenance. Apellix has National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant systems, employs disabled veterans, and is flown by the U.S. Army.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

Trying to be the best me I can be.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

Removing humans from dangerous work at heights.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

Kurt Vonnegut Jr. Life lessons gleaned from his writings.