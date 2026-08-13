Living My Faith with David Armijo and Hunter Price

Welcome to Living My Faith, a weekly show that celebrates the everyday believers who are walking with Jesus not just on Sundays, but in every area of their lives. From relationships and parenting to health, habits, and home, our guests share how they keep their faith at the center of it all. Hosted in Jacksonville, Florida and supported by Christ-centered partners, Living My Faith is a space where real life meets real faith. Today our host, Morgan Allen, spoke with David Armijo and Hunter Price.

David Armijo

Special Needs Ministry Director for Champion Forest Baptist Church

Website Address: https://www.championforest.org/guide/specialneeds/

Short Company Description:

Champion Forest Baptist Church is a multi-campus church in the Houston, Texas, area whose mission is to love God, love people, and make disciples. The church is committed to sharing the Gospel, teaching God’s Word, serving the local community, and reaching the nations through missions. Champion Forest offers ministries for every stage of life and is passionate about creating an inclusive environment where every person—including individuals with disabilities and their families—can grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ and become fully engaged in the life of the church.

Hunter Price

CEO and Pastor of V3: Voice Vision Victory

Website Address: https://www.v3content.org/

Short Company Description:

I created a faith inspired content website that includes blogs and podcasts. On top of that I authored my first book this year: Care to Compete. My 9-5 is pastoring at a church in Springfield IL. I do a lot of speaking. At church, at clinics, and on podcasts.