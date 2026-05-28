From the Sea to the C-Suite with Phillip Burt of Team Red, White & Blue

“From the Sea to the C-Suite” is a veteran-focused talk show that highlights the journeys of Navy and maritime veterans as they transition from military service toleadership roles in the business world. We celebrate the discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking developed at sea. Those same qualities often turn into success in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

Our show is more than a spotlight on veteran accomplishments. It’s a place where viewers can learn how teamwork, mission-driven leadership, and the mindset developed through service to help veterans navigate business challenges, innovate in their industries, and build organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Each episode features conversations with veterans who continue to lead and serve through their work in business and community initiatives. Today, our host Captain Rick Hoffman sat down with Phillip Burt.

Phillip Burt

Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red, White & Blue

Short company description:

Team RWB is a community of Veterans, Service Members, military families, and supporters, united by teamwork, shared values, and a common goal: forging America’s leading health and wellness community for Veterans.