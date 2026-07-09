From the Sea to the C-Suite with Ryan Bauman of Our Community Salutes.

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our hosts, Rick Hoffman spoke with Ryan Bauman of Our Community Salutes.

Ryan Bauman

Director at Our Community Salutes, USA

Website Address: https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.