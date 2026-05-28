From the Sea to the C-Suite with Ryland Reamy of Orion Solutions

“From the Sea to the C-Suite” is a veteran-focused talk show that highlights the journeys of Navy and maritime veterans as they transition from military service toleadership roles in the business world. We celebrate the discipline, resilience, and strategic thinking developed at sea. Those same qualities often turn into success in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

Our show is more than a spotlight on veteran accomplishments. It’s a place where viewers can learn how teamwork, mission-driven leadership, and the mindset developed through service to help veterans navigate business challenges, innovate in their industries, and build organizations that make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Each episode features conversations with veterans who continue to lead and serve through their work in business and community initiatives. Today, our host Captain Rick Hoffman sat down with Ryland Reamy.

Ryland Reamy

President of Orion Solutions

Website Address: https://orionsolutionsllc.com/

Short company description:

We are a Service Disabled Veteran Owned small business that provides training and maintenance support to primarily the US Navy, although we have worked with USAF and USCG. I also serve as the Executive Director of the Jacksonville Area Ship Repair Association which represents the ship repair industry here in NE Florida.