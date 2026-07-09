Industry Champions with David Ramos of StretchLab First Coast

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Luke McCann and Morgan Allen, spoke with David Ramos.

In This Episode:

StretchLab First Coast is helping people of all ages move better, recover faster, and live with less pain through personalized assisted stretching. In this episode of Industry Champions, hosts Morgan Allen and Luke McCann sit down with owner David Ramos to discuss how StretchLab’s certified Flexologists use mobility assessments and customized stretching programs to improve flexibility, reduce injury risk, and support long-term wellness. From athletes and golfers to busy professionals and active seniors, discover how regular stretching can enhance performance, restore mobility, and help you continue doing the activities you love.

David Ramos

Owner of StretchLab First Coast

Website Address: https://www.stretchlabfirstcoast.com/

About StretchLab First Coast

StretchLab First Coast is a family-owned wellness company serving Northeast Florida through personalized, one-on-one assisted stretching and mobility services. With studios in St. Augustine Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Atlantic Beach, and Mandarin, our nationally trained Flexologists help clients improve flexibility, reduce muscle and joint discomfort, support recovery, and move with greater confidence. We also offer customized corporate wellness programs, onsite stretching, mobility workshops, and recovery experiences designed to help employees feel and perform their best.

About Walk By Faith Wellness

Walk By Faith Wellness provides excellent care and improves the lives of our patients through effective weight loss strategies, and an overall commitment to longevity. We’re a Christ-centered health family on a mission to honor God with our bodies through GLP-1 therapy, peptide protocols, and Spirit-led lifestyle change.