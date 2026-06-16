Industry Champions with Elizabeth Charron of HRPeopleCoach

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Elizabeth Charron.

Elizabeth Charron

President at HRPeopleCoach

Website Address: [email protected]

Short company description:

HRPeopleCoach is a strategic HR consulting firm that helps organizations turn people challenges into business results. We partner with nonprofits, behavioral health providers, and growing businesses to build compliant, high-performing workplaces through practical HR solutions, leadership coaching, and competency-based systems. Our focus is simple: align people, process, and productivity to drive profitability and purpose.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Building HRPeopleCoach into a resource for organizations that don’t have internal HR support is something I’m very proud of. It’s allowed me to bring decades of experience to nonprofits and growing businesses that truly need guidance, and to help leaders feel more confident in how they support their teams.

What inspires you to keep growing and learning as a leader?

I’m inspired by the impact I see when businesses succeed because their people thrive. Every time I help a leader overcome a challenge, support a team through change, or create a better workplace, I’m reminded of the power of effective leadership. That’s what drives me to keep learning, adapting, and growing—so I can continue making a positive difference for businesses and their people.

What impact do you hope to leave on your organization or industry?

I hope to set a standard for how small and midsize businesses approach HR—shifting from simply avoiding risks to building strong, people-focused organizations. Within my organization, I strive to create a culture of trust, growth, and continuous improvement. In the broader HR industry, I aim to be a voice for practical, people-centered solutions that help businesses thrive by investing in their teams and leaders.

Who do you admire in the industry and why?

I admire the countless HR professionals who quietly and consistently work to make a positive difference—often behind the scenes. These are the people who advocate for employees, guide leaders, and ensure businesses stay compliant while creating safe, fair, and respectful workplaces. In an industry where HR is sometimes unfairly seen as “not your friend,” I admire those who demonstrate integrity, compassion, and resilience—balancing the needs of both employees and organizations with a commitment to doing what’s right.