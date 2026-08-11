Industry Champions with Israel Galloway of IsFit

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Israel Galloway.

Israel Galloway

Owner/Trainer at IsFit, LLC

Website Address: https://Www.isfitppt.com

Short company description:

IsFit LLC is a private personal training company in located in Murray Hill. Specializing in strength training, performance fitness, basketball strength and conditioning & functional training, IsFit looks to help unleash and challenge your inner athlete.

How do you define success?

Success can be unlimited. Each goal you set and meet is a success, regardless of size. As long as YOU achieve it. Success is anything you want to attain and you’re willing to put the work in to get.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Starting my business.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

One lesson I’ve taken from sports and applied to my personal life is how to be motivated and stay motivated when things are going well and when you are struggling. A shooter or scorer can’t stop shooting the ball on a bad night, you find other ways to be effective and reach the goal. I’ve had to remind myself of that numerous times in these early stages of running a business.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

I often ask my clients for feedback, I study client session and my own workouts, I study and stay in tune with the latest fitness ‘trends and fads’, and I practice what I teach.

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I have numerous opportunities to work with a team to achieve a goal: as a basketball player, as a basketball coach, and as a K-12 teacher. But one of the most impactful to this day is winning a National Championship my freshman year in college. How and when we clicked, when everyone bought in and the goal of winning it all.