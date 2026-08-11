Industry Champions with Jennifer Lee of Zenjennholistic

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Jennifer Lee.

Jennifer Lee

CEO | Owner of Zenjennholistic

Website Address: https://zenjennholistic.myshopify.com

Short company description:

Hi, I’m Jennifer, Owner of zenjennholistic. I’m a certified Reiki practitioner, helping men and women find peace, balance, clarity and self-love through relaxation, energy healing, Chakra alignment, and grounding exercises/activities. Specializing in virtual healing, I help to create a supportive space for deep transformation and emotional healing.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishments are witnessing the growth and transformations in my clients lives. They leave feeling empowered, motivated and ready to take their next steps in life with clarity and confidence.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Getting in front of the people who are ready to uplevel their life. Most people don’t want to invest in themselves and prefer to take care of others.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

I really think people will be investing in their health and well-being more in the future. When we constantly pour into others without refilling our cup, that often leads to burn out.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

Tony Robbins. He was teaching self improvement and empowerment before it was popular!