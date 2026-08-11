Industry Champions with Melissa Pearson of Avowal 119

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Melissa Pearson.

Melissa Pearson

Founder of Avowal 119 at Avowal 119

Website Address: https://www.avowal119.com

Short company description:

Avowal 119 creates custom number necklaces that tell stories of faith, purpose, and personal testimony. Every purchase helps support our nonprofit’s mission to raise awareness of human trafficking and invest in survivor restoration through education and opportunity.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

My greatest accomplishment isn’t launching a jewelry company, it’s building a platform where people’s stories become opportunities to encourage someone else. Seeing customers wear Scripture, meaningful dates, and testimonies around their neck while knowing their purchase also supports survivor restoration reminds me that business can be a ministry. Watching the nonprofit become a reality and seeing lives already being impacted has been incredibly humbling.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Helping people understand that we’re more than a jewelry brand. We’re building a mission-driven company where every product starts conversations about faith, testimony, and hope while creating lasting impact for survivors.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

In the next 3–5 years, I want Avowal to become more than one necklace. We’ll expand into more chain styles and meaningful products so there’s something for everyone. The more products we offer, the more opportunities we have to start conversations, share testimonies, and support our mission. My vision is to build a brand where every item has purpose and every purchase helps open the door to someone else’s next chapter.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

One company that has really inspired me is Rethreaded here in Jacksonville. They’ve shown that a business can be both sustainable and transformational by creating quality products while investing in the long-term restoration of survivors of human trafficking. I believe the future belongs to businesses that solve real problems, not just sell products. That’s the vision behind Avowal 119. We want every necklace to carry someone’s story, start meaningful conversations, and help fund restoration efforts so survivors have greater access to education, opportunity, and hope.