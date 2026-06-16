Industry Champions with James Conner of North Florida Plumbing

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with James Conner.

James Conner

Owner of North Florida Plumbing

Website Address: https://northfloridaplumbing.com/

Short company description:

Brand new company, just started in February of 2026, servicing North Florida and surrounding areas. I provide services for Commercial, Residential, Industrial New Construction, Remodel, and Repair Services. I have been a State Certified Plumbing Contractor since 2020.

What lessons from sports have you applied to your personal life and career?

Teamwork is a 100% necessity. Cliche but real talk.

How do you define success?

Being happy with what you have.

What strategies do you use to improve your performance?

Social Media, ChatGPT, Claude

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

Can You Discuss a Time When You Had to Work with a Team to Achieve a Goal?

I’ve been apart of many jobs and projects either being in the field or from a management perspective that having and using all facits of a team to achieve goals. Been apart of high rise new construction to multi story jobs, graduate housing for the University of Florida, Grease trap installs for restaurants. All kinds of jobs require all hands on deck.