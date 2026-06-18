Industry Champions with Linda Carrion of Carry-On Transportation Solutions

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas, spoke with Linda Carrion.

Linda Carrion

Founder CEO at Carry-On Transportation Solutions

Website Address: www.carryontransportation.com

Short company description:

At Carry-on Transportation Solutions, our vision is to lead with purpose, elevate the standard of service in logistics, and create a lasting impact – not just in business, but in people’s lives. We strive to be more than a freight partner; we aim to be a trusted home for truck owner-operators, a model of ethical leadership in transportation, and a catalyst for opportunity in the communities we serve.

We envision a future where transparency, respect, and human connection drive every mile. A future where industry professionals from dispatchers to drivers – feel valued, supported, and inspired to grow. And a future where we continue to lead by example, pushing the industry forward with hustle, heart, and unwavering integrity.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Believing in myself.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

The last 3 years have been very difficult in the industry. The instability has been keeping everyone on their toes.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

I project a lot of growth for not just my field, but Jacksonville as a whole. We are making the right moves to bring back manufacturing to Jacksonville.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Trailer Bridge, because they have an emphasized focus on their employee environment and engagement.