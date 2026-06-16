Industry Champions with Matthew Krupczak of Theta Informatics LLC

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Matthew Krupczak.

Matthew Krupczak

President at Theta Informatics LLC

Website Address: https://theta.limited

Short company description:

Theta Informatics LLC produces software called OpenAthena, which allows common drones to locate ground objects instantly

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Transitioning OpenAthena product from TRL 1 whiteboard idea to TRL 8 validated solution

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

DoD/DoW Acquisition reform and requirements process

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Lots of investment into drones

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

Orqa FPV and PDW for large volume drone production