Industry Champions with Matthew Krupczak of Theta Informatics LLC

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Matthew Krupczak.
Matthew Krupczak
President at Theta Informatics LLC
Website Address: https://theta.limited
Short company description:
Theta Informatics LLC produces software called OpenAthena, which allows common drones to locate ground objects instantly
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?
Transitioning OpenAthena product from TRL 1 whiteboard idea to TRL 8 validated solution
What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?
DoD/DoW Acquisition reform and requirements process
How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years
Lots of investment into drones
Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why
Orqa FPV and PDW for large volume drone production