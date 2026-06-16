Industry Champions with Nacho Guzman of LatinBrand

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Nacho Guzman.

Nacho Guzman

CEO of LatinBrand

Website Address: https://www.latinbrand.us/

Short company description:

LatinBrand is a full-service advertising agency focused on creating culturally relevant campaigns that connect with niche consumers on a hyper-local level. It also achieves cost efficiencies through a national network of sister agencies.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Being in business for 19 years. It hasn’t been easy, but it has been fun.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Having client appreciate the value of the creative work in the AI era.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

Working with new tools and finding ways to focus on selling the value of an advertising agency.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why?

Todd Kaplan, CMO, The Kraft Heinz Company, I like the insight-driven campaigns he and his team are doing.